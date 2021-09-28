Sokoto Govt promises to sustain support to sesame farmers

Sokoto state government has promised to sustain it’s support to sesame farmers in the state to improve Production and income of farmers engage in the production of the cash crops.

Governor Tambuwal stated this when he visited the state own sesame seed cleaning and standardization plants to assess the level of progress recorded

The state government had earlier in 2020 supplied over three hundred and fifty thousands sesame seedlings to farmers which saw an increase in output following the cultivation of of additional twenty five thousand hectares of land for sesame farming.

Governor Tambuwal said if the current successes is sustained, sesame farming will generate additional one hundred thousand jobs in Sokoto as additional sixty thousand hectares of land is expected to be cultivated for sesame seed farming .

The governor also expressed concern over a recent trend of trading farm produce with illicit drugs in parts of the state as he instructs all stakeholders to be on the look out for those engage in such practices for onward prosecution.