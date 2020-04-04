Inmates at the Minimum Custodial correctional centre in Sokoto state are also taking precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Controller of Sokoto state command of the service, Sabo Sama Tsafe stated this when a non governmental organisation in Sokoto state visited the centre to sensitise and donate hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and other toiletries.

The Inmates appreciated the gesture, but pleaded with the authorities to continue the decongestion exercise to depopulate the centre.