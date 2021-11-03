Breaking News

Sokoto Assembly speaker visits Zamfara Counterpart Over Father’s death

Latest Breaking News About Zamfara State :Speaker, Sokoto Assembly Visits Zamfara Counterpart Over Death Of Father In Bandits Den Zamfara State Assembly Speaker, Nasiru Mu'azu Magarya receives Sokoto Counterpart, Aminu Manya Achida

The Speaker, Sokoto State House Aminu Manya Achida has strongly condemned the killing of the Biological father of the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya

The Father of the Speaker Zamfara State House Abubakar Mu’azu died in the hands of his captors after eight weeks in captivity

Late. Abubakar Mu’azu was the District Head of Magarya District in Zurmi local government area

He was abducted at his residence on August fifth alongside his wife and other members of the family Including an eight months old baby

The speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Aminu Many Achida who led other lawmakers on a Condolence visit to Zamfara described the incident as unfortunate

He described as worrisome the Spate of Insecurity in the country which is consuming lives of innocent citizens on a daily basis

On his part, the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya thanked the Sokoto law makers for the Condolence visit

He said, Sokoto and Zamfara State are almost of a same mother and the visit shows clearly the harmonious relationship between the two states especially among the legislators which according to him will further strengthen the already existing relationship
Nasiru Magarya also expressed saddenes with the rise in crimes across the country

He called for collective efforts to to address the menace of Insecurity in the Country especially in Northern Nigeria

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly was flanked by some members of the State House of Assembly

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the late. District Head of Magarya Abubakar Mu’azu.

