The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP) has condemned the renewedattack in the area. The group said it was disturbed by isolated attacks being carried out by ‘criminal elements’ in the area.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, he said it was even more saddening that the mindless attacks were coming at a time genuine peace is gradually returning to the area.

He charged the communities in the area to embrace one another and begin to identify and report criminals living among them to security agencies, noting that by such doing, peace will fully return and the people will return to their old ways of living.

“People of goodwill from the Hausa, Fulani and Atyap communities must work together to defeat these criminals who are bent on taking us back to the dark days for their selfish and ego benefits”.

While commending the men and officers of Operation Safe Haven for the arrest of the suspects, SOKIPEP appealed to the communities to give maximum cooperation to the security outfits.

Advertisement

“This is highly commendable and should be sustained. If people know that they can’t get away with crimes, they will definitely have a second thought and it will also curtail reprisal attacks.

Our people must resist these attacks and continue to work closely with the special military task force and other stakeholders to sustain the already achieved peace,” he added.