The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has recorded major anti-smuggling breakthroughs, intercepting prohibited and improperly imported goods with a duty paid value of over one-point-two billion naira, barely one month after the assumption of office of the Acting Area Controller, Naje...

The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has recorded major anti-smuggling breakthroughs, intercepting prohibited and improperly imported goods with a duty paid value of over one-point-two billion naira, barely one month after the assumption of office of the Acting Area Controller, Najeem Ogundeyi.

Among the high-profile seizures are three exotic vehicles, including a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VX, a 2025 Lexus LX 600, and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, intercepted at different locations across the state.

The vehicles are currently with the customs for further investigation.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing in Ilorin, the Acting Area Controller, Najeem Ogundeyi, said the seizures were made through intelligence-led operations and sustained patrols, reflecting the command’s renewed commitment to enforcing the Customs Act 2023.

Other seized items include three hundred and eighty-nine bales of second-hand clothing and one hundred and eight sacks of used bags, intercepted around the Ogbomosho–Eyenkorin Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The command also intercepted six thousand five hundred litres of Premium Motor Spirit along the Bukuro border axis, as well as four hundred and fifty bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing fifty kilograms, seized at various patrol points along the Okuta border axis.

In addition, one hundred and seventy used tyres were seized along the Lagos–Jebba Expressway, as Customs intensified surveillance across key smuggling routes in the state.

Ogundeyi warned smugglers and their collaborators to desist from economic sabotage, stressing that the command remains resolute in protecting the nation’s economy and boosting government revenue.