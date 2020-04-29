Bollywood movie star, Irrfan Khan, known internationally for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, and Life of Pi, has died at the age of 53.

Irrfan died on Wednesday in a hospital in Mumbai after battling a medical complication arising from colon infection, his spokesperson said in an official statement.

Irrfan was one of India’s most famous actors featuring in Bollywood and Hollywood films.

He made his screen debut in the Academy Award-nominated in 1988 drama Salaam Bombay.

Irrfan’s last Bollywood movie, Angrezi Medium was released in March.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, Babil and Ayan