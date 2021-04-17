Six persons have been killed and three left critically injured after suspected herdsmen attacked Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state Police spokesman, Gabriel Ubah who confirmed the incident, noted that the attack occurred at a social centre on Thursday night.

According to him, the assailants pounced on some villagers who were retiring for the day.

The public relations officer further stated that the Police Commissioner has directed the area commander to relocate to the community with more personnel deployed to restore normalcy in the area and forestall any reprisal while investigations into the matter continue.