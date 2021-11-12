Breaking News

Six burnt to death in Ondo road accident

Latest Breaking News About Ondo State : 6 Burnt to death in Ondo Road Accident

At least six persons were burnt to death at Ode Aye junction in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state on Friday.

The accident involved a coaster bus and a J5 bus laden with Ethanol .

The incident which occurred after one of the vehicles was trying to overtake another vehicle but the two vehicles collided and instantly caught fire.

The passengers in the coastal bus belonging to Akure North Local Government Area were on their way to Okitipupa to attend a social function of one of the Directors of the Odigbo Local government area.

According to a source, who explained that the two vehicles collided after one them wrongly overtook another car at a dangerous corner, close to Oluwa river and the two vehicles caught fire.

He said the six people were burnt beyond recognition while some other victims were rushed Prima hospital in Ore in Odigbo local government where they have been receiving treatment.

He said the residents of the community tried to put off the fire but said the ethanol loaded in the J5 vehicle were inflammable, burning the two vehicles and six people inside the bus beyond recognition.

He said all attempts to call the operatives of the state road safety agency were not successful but said the remains of the victims had been deposited in a hospital in Ore

