Afrobeats star Simi has delighted fans with a surprise appearance in her husband Adekunle Gold’s newly released music video, “My Love Is The Same,” where she is seen showing off her baby bump.

The expectant singer features alongside Adekunle Gold and their daughter, Deja, sharing tender family moments that form the emotional core of the video.

The visuals highlight themes of love, growth and togetherness, drawing praise from fans who have commended Adekunle Gold for both his creativity and evolving musical journey.

Since its release, Simi’s baby bump reveal has generated widespread reactions on social media, with many describing the video as beautifully crafted and deeply touching.

Simi and Adekunle Gold, who welcomed their first child in 2020, have continued to earn admiration for weaving their real-life story into their music and public appearances.

As the couple prepares to welcome another child, messages of congratulations and goodwill have continued to pour in from fans and well-wishers.