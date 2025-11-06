Vice-President Kashim Shettima is set to present Nigeria’s green transition roadmap to global leaders at the ongoing 30th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 30) in Belém, Brazil, highlighting the country’s plans to transform its climate commitments into tangible investment opportuniti...

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is set to present Nigeria’s green transition roadmap to global leaders at the ongoing 30th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 30) in Belém, Brazil, highlighting the country’s plans to transform its climate commitments into tangible investment opportunities and projects.

This was disclosed by Tenioye Majekodunmi, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), while speaking to journalists at the ongoing 30th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 30).

Majekodunmi expressed optimism, emphasizing that Nigeria’s distinction as the first West African nation to submit its Nationally Determined Contribution positions the country to harness COP 30 for significant investment opportunities and strategic partnerships.

” This is particularly what we call the implementation COP that we have all been waiting for here in Belem, and we are very excited that it has come.

” COP 30 is particularly important for us in Nigeria because of the momentum that we have gathered in the last two months leading up to the summit.

” First with the submission of our NDC 3.0 and us being the first West African country to submit—this is a turning point for Nigeria.”

She also seized the opportunity to highlight three key takeaways for Nigeria as the West Africa’s giant participates in COP 30.

Majekodunmi disclosed that the gains of the summit will further promote investors’ confidence in doing business with Nigeria.

“One of the main things we are hoping to take away is to turn all the deliverables in our NDC 3.0 into pipeline projects, partnerships and pay-for-performance because we need to start turning from paper to projects, and COP 30 is where Nigeria would be doing this.

“Secondly, just a few days ago, the Nigerian government approved the National Carbon Market Framework and also moved for the operationalisation of our National Climate Change Fund.

” That decision really gives investors a clear policy direction and signals that Nigeria is open for high-integrity carbon investments which deliver real mitigation and community benefits,” she added.

Majekodunmi reiterated that COP 30 is the right time and place to activate the market framework for Nigeria.

“Belem gives us the right global matchmaking platform to be able to achieve this, and we are quite excited about what is going to happen,” the NCCC DG stated.

As part of the gains of COP 30, Majekodunmi said, Nigeria will make use of the global gathering to strenghten its South-South cooperation as it concerns climate change matters.

“It is something that has never happened before. We are here in the Amazon, we are in the forest, and this collaboration with the Amazon, Congo, and Guinea region forest dialogue—building on what Brazil’s forest protection initiatives have put in place—really just strengthens the Belem agenda.

” We are excited to be able to see how we can improve on this collaboration and take a lot of things home,” she said.

The Vice-President’s Spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, said the participation of Nigeria illustrates the country’s commitment towards the Sustainable Development Goals, Paris Accord, and the sustained effort at actualising goal 13 of the accord.

“For us as a country, it is not just about our participation at COP 30 in Belem, Brazil, but it shows clearly the President’s commitment to the 2016 Paris accord.

” Nigeria is a signatory, and it will ensure that article 13 of that accord, which talks about climate change, is duly pursued and being implemented to the letter.

“So, here in Belem, the Vice President of Nigeria will definitely be speaking to the spirit and body of Nigeria’s intent with particular emphasis on the country’s 3rd National Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0),” he stated.

The presidential aide also said Nigeria is fully committed to its targets of reducing emissions by 32 per cent by 2035 as well as attaining net-zero emissions by 2060.

The main theme of COP 30 is “Climate Action and Implementation,” with a strong focus on climate adaptation, forests, biodiversity, and climate justice.

The conference will highlight the translation of plans into action, featuring thematic days dedicated to energy, forests, agriculture, cities, and human development.