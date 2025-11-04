Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday left Abuja for Belém, Brazil, where he will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30). The COP30 event is scheduled for November 6–7. Hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the su...

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday left Abuja for Belém, Brazil, where he will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

The COP30 event is scheduled for November 6–7.

Hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the summit in the Amazonian city of Belém, capital of Pará state, will focus on “Climate Action and Implementation”, highlighting adaptation, biodiversity, forest protection, and climate justice.

A statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, said Shettima will engage with global leaders, development partners, and business executives to advance Nigeria’s climate agenda and strengthen partnerships for sustainable development.

On the first day, the Vice President is expected to address the leaders’ plenary on Nigeria’s climate initiatives, attend the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Fund, and participate in a high-level roundtable on Climate and Nature chaired by President Lula. He will also be hosted at an Amazonian cocktail for heads of delegation.

READ ALSO: Team Brazil Clinches Victory at Historic E1 Lagos Grand Prix

Day two will see Shettima join sessions led by the Brazilian President on global energy transition and a review of the Paris Agreement, focusing on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and climate financing.

On the sidelines, the Vice President will hold bilateral meetings aimed at securing Nigeria’s entry into global carbon markets, a move projected to unlock $2.5 billion to $3 billion annually in climate finance over the next decade.

Following COP30, Shettima will travel to Brasília for a reciprocal working visit with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who visited Nigeria in June, a trip that resulted in MoUs on defence, agricultural technology, energy cooperation, and cultural exchange.

The Vice President, accompanied by senior government officials, is expected to return to Nigeria after completing his engagements in Brazil.