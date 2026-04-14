Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for a deliberate and forward-looking framework for youth leadership development, describing it as critical to achieving sustainable national progress. The Vice President cautioned that Nigeria’s status as one of the world’s youngest nations would hold little value without corresponding institutional investments to harness its…...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for a deliberate and forward-looking framework for youth leadership development, describing it as critical to achieving sustainable national progress.

The Vice President cautioned that Nigeria’s status as one of the world’s youngest nations would hold little value without corresponding institutional investments to harness its demographic potential.

Shettima, according to a post on his official X handle, made the remarks on Monday in Abuja during the Abuja Dialogue 2026, convened by the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy.

According to him, the country’s youthful population must no longer be treated as a talking point in public discourse, but as a strategic reality that demands focused policy direction at the highest levels of governance.

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“We are one of the youngest nations on earth. That fact should not be treated as a line for conferences or a statistic for brochures. It is a national condition with profound consequences,” he said.

He stressed that without intentional planning and sustained investment in youth leadership structures, Nigeria risks underutilising a key national asset, warning that demographic advantage alone does not guarantee development.