The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has described the death of Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari, the last surviving wife of former President Shehu Shagari, as a “huge loss to Nigeria,” praising her life of compassion and selfless service to her community and the nation. Senator Shettima made...

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has described the death of Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari, the last surviving wife of former President Shehu Shagari, as a “huge loss to Nigeria,” praising her life of compassion and selfless service to her community and the nation.

Senator Shettima made the remarks on Sunday while leading a Federal Government delegation to the Shagari family residence in Sokoto State to pay condolences over her passing.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, on Sunday, November 16.

According to a statement signed by Capt. Bala Shagari, eldest son of the former president and Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Hajiya Sutura died on Monday, November 10, 2025, at about 3 p.m., following a prolonged illness. She was 79 years old.

Speaking during the visit, Vice President Shettima, acting on the instruction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, prayed for the soul of the late Hajiya Sutura and for strength for her family and the people of Sokoto.

“We are here at the instance of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to condole with the government and people of Sokoto State, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, and the immediate family of our late President, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, over the sad event of the passing of his last surviving wife, Hajia Sutura Aliyu Usman Shagari,” he said.

He further prayed, “May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant the family and the good people of Sokoto and the nation as a whole the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, thanked the Vice President for the visit, noting that Shettima’s repeated presence in Sokoto reflects his genuine concern for both the Shagari family and the state at large.

“The visit is a gesture which speaks volumes… we thank you most sincerely; we thank you for your coming. We pray Allah to give you sound health, and to give you courage to continue the good work you are doing for this great country,” the governor said.

Capt. Bala Shagari also expressed gratitude to the Vice President for leading the Federal Government’s delegation, describing it as a great honour during their time of grief. He further thanked the state governor for supporting the family.

Other dignitaries present included the Minister of State for Works, Senator Bello Mohammed Goronyo; former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bello Mohammed Adoke; and former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, among other senior officials.