The family of former President Shehu Shagari has announced the passing of his last surviving wife, Hajiya Saratu Shehu Shagari, who died on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the age of 89. In a statement signed by the eldest son of the late president and Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Captain Mohammed Bala Sha...

The family of former President Shehu Shagari has announced the passing of his last surviving wife, Hajiya Saratu Shehu Shagari, who died on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the age of 89.

In a statement signed by the eldest son of the late president and Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Captain Mohammed Bala Shagari, the family said Hajiya Saratu passed away at 3:00 p.m. after a prolonged illness.

Captain Shagari described his late mother as “an embodiment of grace, humility, and quiet strength who lived a life of dignity.”

He added that details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Hajiya Saratu’s death marks the end of an era for the family of Nigeria’s Second Republic President, who governed the country from 1979 to 1983.