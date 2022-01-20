Tambuwal appoints pioneer VC, officers for new Shagari University of Education

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Professor Malami Umar Tambuwal as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the newly established Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto.

This is revealed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Sokoto State Governor, Mohammed Bello and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

Professor Tambuwal is a former Registrar of the defunct College Education now upgraded to a university of Education by the present administration in the state.

Prior to his appointment he was a Dean in the Faculty of Education at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).

He hails from Tambuwal town in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto state.

Also appointed by the Governor as Vice Chancellors in charge of academics and administration under are: Professors Muhammad Aminu Mode and Nasiru Mukhtar Gatawa respectively. Both were also former staff of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS).

While Professor Mode once headed UDUS Department of the Modern and European Languages, Professor Gatawa worked at the Economics Department of the university where he rose through the ranks from the position of Graduate Assistant to that of a Professor.

The duo hail from Sokoto North and Gatawa in Sokoto North and Sabon Birni local government areas of Sokoto state.

The other management/principal officers appointed by Governor Tambuwal are: Mrs Amina Yusuf Garba, as Registrar and Sulaiman Dikko as the University Librarian.

Mrs Garba who had a stint at UDUS as an Assistant Registrar and Deputy Registrar was the former Registrar of Sokoto state University before her appointment.

Mr Dikko, an indigene of Sokoto North local government area of Sokoto state, was until his appointment the Director of the Sokoto state Library. He holds a B.Sc degree in Library and Information Science and is vast in library services and management.

Meanwhile, the Governor has directed that the remaining management positions of the University’s Bursar and Director of Works and Physical Planning should be provided by the state’s ministries of Finance and Works respectively.