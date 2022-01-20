Gov Bello condoles with Tambuwal over brother’s death

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has condoled with his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal over the loss of his elder brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello, the Wazirin Tambuwal.

Governor Sani Bello in a press release, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Sokoto State Governor, his family members and the people Tambuwal.

He described the deceased as a highly spiritual person with in-depth knowledge of Islamic laws.

The Governor also described the late Bello a committed, dedicated and passionate leader who lived a selfless life to better his community, Emirate and State.