Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) for an official visit to Kano State. He was received by his host, Governor Abba Yusuf, alongside the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, and Sokoto States, as well as other top dignitaries. During the visit, Vic...

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) for an official visit to Kano State.

He was received by his host, Governor Abba Yusuf, alongside the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, and Sokoto States, as well as other top dignitaries.

During the visit, Vice President Shettima is scheduled to stop at Singa Market before proceeding to the Sani Abacha Stadium, where Governor Abba Yusuf will be formally received into the All Progressives Congress (APC).