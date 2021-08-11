A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Shell Petroleum Company to pay the sum of N45.9 billion to the people of Ogoni in Rivers State.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed who gave the order on held that the money must be paid within 21 days.

The sum is a cost awarded against the company for oil spillage in Ogoniland.

The monetary compensation ordered by a Federal High Court ten years ago will be paid to the community through their counsel Lucius Nwosu.

Shell Petroleum Company through its counsel had told the court of its decision to pay up the money while.

Final decision to pay up the money was endorsed by Justice Ahmed Mohammed.