The Shehu of Dikwa in Borno State, Mohammed ibn Masta ll El-kanemi has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness.

Until his death, Mohammed ibn Masta ll El-kanemi served as a teacher, secretary of the state Emirate council and a civil commissioner under both the civilian and military Administration.

He was installed as the twelfth shehu of Dikwa as well as deputy chairman Borno State council of chiefs in 2010 and was given the staff of office in 2011.

He will be buried tomorrow in Maiduguri according to Islamic injunctions.