The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has filed a petition against the All Progressives Congress over allegations of violence.

Submitting it at the state police command and office of the Department of State Services, he accused the former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of attacking his convoy and harassing supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Shaibu said the APC is heating up the polity ahead of the 19th of September election, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and calling on security agencies to rise up to the challenge.

Ize-Iyamu reacts

Meanwhile, a coalition of Christian leaders has endorsed Osagie Ize-Iyamu to become the Governor of Edo state.

On his part, the Governorship candidate of the APC, Osagie IZE-IYAMU, thanked the group for the endorsement.

He took time to dispel the rumours making the rounds about him, while pledging to govern the state with the fear of God.