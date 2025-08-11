Several people have been confirmed dead after a tanker explosion on Monday morning in Dan Magaji, Zaria, Kaduna State....

Several people have been confirmed dead after a tanker explosion on Monday morning in Dan Magaji, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near the Rochas Foundation School along the Kaduna–Kano expressway bypass, between Kwangila and Dan Magaji.

According to eyewitnesses, two fuel-laden tankers collided with two passenger-filled Golf cars, triggering five loud explosions and a huge fire that sent thick black smoke over the highway.

All the occupants of the cars reportedly died on the spot, except one driver who suffered severe burns.

Emergency services and security personnel cordoned off the area and advised motorists to take alternative routes as rescue operations continued.