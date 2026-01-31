The Oyo State Police Command has arrested seven suspected members of an armed banditry gang linked to the recent deadly attack on the Old Oyo National Park in Orire Local Government Area of the state. The suspects are believed to be part of a ten-man gang responsible for the assault on forest ranger...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested seven suspected members of an armed banditry gang linked to the recent deadly attack on the Old Oyo National Park in Orire Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are believed to be part of a ten-man gang responsible for the assault on forest rangers and operatives of the National Park on January 6, 2026, an attack that claimed the lives of five persons.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the police in Oyo state, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the suspects were arrested following an intensive, intelligence-led operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Femi Haruna.

The operation was coordinated by the Command Monitoring Unit and involved the deployment of operational assets to various locations across the country.

The Police disclosed that the attackers arrived at the park on motorcycles and launched the assault with the aim of freeing members of their gang who had earlier been arrested by forest guards for criminal activities within the park and surrounding communities.

Three of the suspects were initially arrested and later confessed to their involvement in the attack, providing information that led to the arrest of four additional suspects on January 25, 2026. Police say the arrested suspects include the alleged mastermind and ring leader of the attack.

The Command noted that the suspects are still providing useful information to aid the arrest of other fleeing members of the gang, while efforts are being intensified in collaboration with other security agencies to track down the remaining suspects.

The Oyo State Police Command reassured residents of its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state and warned members of the public against spreading unverified information capable of causing panic.

The Police also commended the support of the Oyo State Government and the Inspector-General of Police, stressing that the state will not be allowed to serve as a safe haven for criminal elements.