No fewer than seven persons have died in a boat accident in Lambara Dam in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

Confirming the incident, a government official, Dandi Sokoto state

Ango Shagari says the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

He said the accident had occurred due to the overloading of the boat.

He claimed the driver had issued a warning to the passengers , but they had failed to pay attention.

The bodies of the seven victims have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Majority of the victims were farmers and labourers working for a large scale farmer across the river.