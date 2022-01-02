Seven Persons Killed by Armed Bandits in Kaduna State

At least seven persons have been reportedly killed by armed bandits in separate attacks in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Sunday.

The affected Local Government Areas according to the commissioner are Igabi, Chikun and Zango Kataf.

He explained that four persons were killed while another was injured as gunmen on Saturday, attacked Kerawa village in Igabi Local Government Area and shot sporadically.

One person was left severely injured while the gunmen carted away some motorcycles and food stuff from the community.

In a similar development, two persons were killed by gunmen in separate attacks in Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

A woman who was caught by their gunfire died instantly while another man was shot and killed in Ungwan Zallah village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Commuters were also attacked in another incident along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area and one person was killed.