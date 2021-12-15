Sergio Aguero Retires from Football for Health reasons

Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

The Manchester City record goal-scorer, who moved to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer, had to be substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in October after receiving medical assistance on the pitch to treat chest pains and dizziness.

The Argentina striker was taken to hospital for cardiac tests, after which he was ruled out for three months.

However, Aguero did not make his return to the field and has now chosen to end his career.

“It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made I have taken for my health, that is the main reason, because of the problem that I had a month-and-a-half ago.

“I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing.

“So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn’t very much.”

In November, Aguero responded to rumours about his retirement and tweeted that he was feeling “positive” and making “progress” with his health.