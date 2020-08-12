Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN in four Federal Government agencies and institutes, have commenced a three-day warning strike over alleged non-payment of their salary in the last three months.

This is barely twenty -four hours after Petroleum Tanker Drivers suspended a strike in Lagos.

According to a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of PENGASSAN, Fortune Obi, the salary arrears are being withheld because of the workers’ refusal to enrol into the Federal Government’s mandatory platform, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The warning strike by the PENGASSAN chapters will affect the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Authority, PPPRA, the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA, the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, and the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.