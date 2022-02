Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Governor Ben Ayade, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Dave Umahi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Others Lead APC National Convention Sub-Committees.

They will be in charge of ensuring a hitch free National Convention for the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Eagle Square in Abuja.