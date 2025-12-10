The Senate has launched an investigation into what it describes as the uneven enforcement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive ordering the withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs....

Raising the matter under Order 9, Senator Abdul Ningi lamented that police orderlies were withdrawn from lawmakers, while several businessmen, celebrities, influencers and even their children , continue to retain armed escorts.

Presiding, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin assured lawmakers that the Senate leadership is already engaging relevant authorities to address the concerns.

The upper chamber has now mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged selective compliance and report back within four weeks.