At the Senate on Tueday, lawmakers resolved to thoroughly investigate the proposed introduction of the 5 Generation Network, simply called 5G, to determine the status of the technology in Nigeria and its potential impact on the citizens.

It urged the Federal Government to stop the introduction of the 5G Network pending the report of its investigation.

The 5G is a fifth generation of mobile technology which is an improvement of today’s 4G technology with enhanced capabilities.

The technology provides the platform for new and emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data to improve the way we live and work.

The Senate resolution is sequel to a motion on the present status of 5G Network in Nigeria.

The motion was sponsored by Sen. Uche Ekwunife representing PDP Anambra Central.

Ms Ekwunife in her lead debate said there were growing concerns on the on-going discussion about the current status of 5G network in Nigeria, especially in regards to the question, ‘if Nigeria is presently connected to 5G.’

She said there were further concerns by scientists and medical experts that the emissions from the 5G towers could adversely affect the health of citizens by causing symptoms like damage to the eyes, physiological effects on the nervous system and immune systems, among other adverse effects.