The Senate has confirmed the receipt of the request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the newly appointed service chiefs.

The request which was contained in a letter dated 27th January, 2021, was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari had on January 27 wrote the Senate requesting the confirmation of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

According to a statement by Media Aide to the President of Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, the letter from the President, read, “In compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under listed officer as the Chief of Defence Staff and Services Chiefs of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The appointees for confirmation are: Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air staff.

“They are to replace the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.”

The Service Chiefs were appointed after persistent clamour by Nigerians that the president brings in fresh hands in the country’s counter-terrorism war especially in the North-East.