President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election to a second term at Saturday’s election.

Lawan also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the victory of its candidate at the election, saying the triumph is well-deserved and heartwarming.

The president of the senate according to a statement by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, noted that the election was a referendum on the stewardship of Governor Akeredolu in the last four years and that the Governor has passed the examination in flying colours.

The President of the senate commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful conduct at the poll, which has demonstrated their confidence in the country’s democratic process.

He also thanked the Ondo people for their consistency in identifying with progressive platforms now ably represented by the APC.

Advertisement

Lawan enjoined the Governor not to deviate from the path that has taken him to a fresh mandate from his people.

He also urged him to continue to implement APC’s progressive programmes for the benefit of all Ondo people.

He called on other contestants in the election to join hands with the winner in working for the common good of the people of Ondo State.