President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has called on leaders to ensure the resources of the country are properly utilised for the benefit Nigerians.

Senator Lawan who made these comments at a book launch, was alluding to the ongoing probe of the Niger delta development commission.

The book written by one of his colleagues, Sadiq Umar, documented the author’s journey to becoming a Lawmaker.

Dignitaries at the event also reminded themselves of what is expected of them as leaders and how they can also offer selfless services to impact the lives of their people.