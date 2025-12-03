The House of Senate on Wednesday confirmed the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as the new Minister of Defence upon the conclusion of his screening. The screening exercise began shortly after the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read Tinubu’s request during plenar...

The House of Senate on Wednesday confirmed the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as the new Minister of Defence upon the conclusion of his screening.

The screening exercise began shortly after the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read Tinubu’s request during plenary, urging lawmakers to consider and approve the ex-CDS as a replacement for former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, who resigned on Monday, citing health reasons.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier nominated General Christopher Musa as the new Minister of Defence on Tuesday.

Tinubu’s letter, transmitted to the upper chamber on Tuesday, expressed confidence in Musa’s capacity to “strengthen Nigeria’s security framework” and reposition the ministry at a time the nation is battling worsening insecurity.

