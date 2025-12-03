The House of Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as the new Minister of Defence. The exercise began shortly after the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read Tinubu’s reque...

The House of Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as the new Minister of Defence.

The exercise began shortly after the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read Tinubu’s request during plenary, urging lawmakers to consider and approve the ex-CDS as a replacement for former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, who resigned on Monday, citing health reasons.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier nominated General Christopher Musa as the new Minister of Defence on Tuesday.

Akpabio thereafter directed the suspension of Senate rules to allow the retired military chief into the chamber for the proper screening.

Tinubu’s letter, transmitted to the upper chamber on Tuesday, expressed confidence in Musa’s capacity to “strengthen Nigeria’s security framework” and reposition the ministry at a time the nation is battling worsening insecurity.

The announcement was made by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who described the exercise as a critical step in strengthening national security, especially at a time the country is battling banditry, terrorism, and rising internal threats.