Senate asks FG to consider ₦300bn fund for emergency road repairs in Niger state

The Senate has expressed worry over the poor state of roads in Niger state, and has requested the Federal Government to deploy a N300 billion emergency intervention money for important highways in the State that connect economic corridors in the north and south.

It lamented the poor condition of important highways around the country and proposed convening a national legislative conference on infrastructure.

The planned roundtable will bring together all key stakeholders in the transportation and logistics industries in order to identify immediate steps that are required.

These were part of resolutions reached following a motion by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North).

The Senate noted with surprise and shock the very nasty scenario that has been unfolding in Niger State from February 24 to September 2021, in which big trucks and tanker drivers blocked all entry and exit roadways to protest the terrible state of federal roads passing through the state.

Niger State has the longest federal roads network of 2, 263 km out of a total of 32, 000 km of federal roads.

The federal roads in Niger State stretch from the Abuja – Kaduna end to the Jebba – Mokwa – Makera – Tegina – Birnin Gwarimpa – Kaduna Road , to the Mokwa – New Bussa – Agwara – Kigera end, which lies on the border with the Republic of Benin.

