Senate approves conference committee report on electoral bill

The Nigerian Senate has approved and passed the conference committee report on the electoral act amendment bill.

The report was approved after  a motion moved by the Senate leader , Yahaya Abdullahi, on Tuesday.

Recall that the senate and House of representatives passed different versions of the bill which led to the setting up of a conference committee.

In the conference committee report, both chambers of the National Assembly empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the best mode to transmit election results.

The electoral commission will now have to decide how to transmit election results — either electronically or manually.

Both chambers also approved that all political parties must use the direct primary mode in picking candidates.

Once the house of representatives approves the report, a clean copy will be produced and sent to the president for assent by the clerk of the national assembly.

