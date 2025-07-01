The Nigerian Senate has taken a major step toward a cleaner transport future as the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill, 2025, sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, passed its first reading during plenary.

The proposed legislation seeks to provide a robust legal and policy framework for Nigeria’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs), with a focus on local manufacturing, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

Senator Kalu said the bill aims to position Nigeria as a regional leader in clean transport while driving industrial growth. He stressed that it is not only about cutting carbon emissions but also about boosting innovation, creating thousands of jobs, and ensuring Nigeria is not left behind in the global EV shift.

Key provisions of the bill include:

Nationwide development of EV charging infrastructure

Incentives for individuals, businesses, and government agencies to adopt EVs

Integration of renewable energy into transport systems

Local manufacturing targets and job creation across the EV value chain

A standout clause is the mandatory local content requirement for foreign automakers. Companies must partner with licensed Nigerian assemblers and establish assembly plants within three years. By 2030, they must achieve at least 30% local sourcing of components or face penalties, including possible suspension and fines exceeding ₦1 million.

If enacted, the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Act would pave the way for Nigeria’s emergence as a competitive player in the global green mobility sector, aligning with broader climate goals and sustainable development objectives.