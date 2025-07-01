The Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has given a waiver of over 1.3 billion naira as fertilizer subsidy to farmers across the State.

The move by the Former two term Zamfara Governor is to boost farming activities and food security during this year’s wet farming season.

The Beneficiaries according to the chairman of the distribution committee Lawal Liman are mostly small-scale farmers and the gesture is expected to translate to bumper harvest which will in turn increase their income

Dr. Liman stated this while inspecting the commodity at ASAD Fertilizer Company, an indigenous fertilizer blending factory in Bungudu, Local government area of the state

The Committee adds that the senator has purchased eighty one Trucks of fertilizer for the distribution.

In the arrangement, each of beneficiary is to pay the sum of 20, 000 naira to a bag of the commodity instead of the current market price of 45,000 to 50,000 naira .

He further explained that the commodity will be delivered to every local government headquarters free of charge for easy accessibility for the beneficiaries.

All interested farmers according to the plan will be taken care of irrespective of political party differences.

The Distribution of the Fertilizer is expected to comnence soon especially as the rainy season is already here.

This is not the first time Former Zamfara state Governor, now Senator representing Zamfara west, Abdull’azeez Yari is donating fertilizer to Zamfara farmers at subsidize rate.