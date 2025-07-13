Security has been tightened around the Jabi Close residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari following the announcement of his death in a London hospital. Two military gun trucks are on-site, with soldiers restricting access, keeping unknown visitors and the press at a distance from the gate. Sy...

Security has been tightened around the Jabi Close residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari following the announcement of his death in a London hospital.

Two military gun trucks are on-site, with soldiers restricting access, keeping unknown visitors and the press at a distance from the gate.

Sympathisers are already gathering to offer condolences, with former Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, among the first to arrive.

He confirmed that the former president’s remains will be laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

We’ve observed individuals, believed to be family members or staff, moving in and out of the residence, though none have spoken publicly.

It’s unclear which of Buhari’s immediate family members are currently present to receive visitors.