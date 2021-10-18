Security operatives raid bandits camps in Kaduna

A joint team of security operatives has killed at least 10 suspected bandits during a raid on bandits camp in Giwa Local Government Area of the state

One of the bandits camps was razed by the troops while some bandits escaped with gunshot injuries

A statement issued on Monday by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the troops encountered the bandits who were heavily armed around Kwanan Bataru in Fatima community and engaged them in a fire exchange

Items recovered from the bandits include motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights and some charms. A kidnap victim was also rescued by the troops

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government has appealed to residents of Fatika general area to report to security agencies anyone found with bullet wounds seeking medical attention.