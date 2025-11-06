The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of three sensitive materials for the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state. Also, the number of security personnel for the election is going to be increased from 55,000 to 60, 000 being part of the effort by ...

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of three sensitive materials for the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state.



Also, the number of security personnel for the election is going to be increased from 55,000 to 60, 000 being part of the effort by operatives to ensure adequate security during the exercise.

At the Awka branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), party agents were seen supervising the distribution of the sensitive materials by INEC officials under the watchful eyes of security operatives.

The sensitive materials include the BIVAS, forms EC8 A, EC8B, EC8C,EC8D and EC8E

According to the Resident Electoral Commission, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, the materials will be sent to the Registration Area Centres ( RAC).

On issues of security, the state Commissioner of Police for the election, CP Abayomi Shogunle, announced that the number of security personnel, which was 45,000 before, would be increased to 55,000 to 60,000 following more deployment of officers and men of other sister security organisations.

He disclosed that the number would be increased to 55,000 as against the initial 45,000 personnel that will include immigration, NDLEA, DSS, among others, to deliver a free, fair and transparent ”

CP Shogunle further announced that the objective of the mass deployment as well was to have three security operatives in every polling unit across the state.