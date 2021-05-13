Security operatives in Aba, Abia State, have detained Awurum Eze, the second in command of the IPOB/ESN terrorist leader Ikonso that was killed.

Awurum Eze, 48, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano LGA, Imo State, escaped on the 4th of May 2021 when Intelligence Response Team (IRT) operatives stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

The Director stated that, “Intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him. He was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives.”

According to him, “Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State, and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than three months.

“Many of the arrested IPOB /ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and second in command to [the] late Ikonso.

“According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have direct communication links with Nnamdi Kanu. He can be seen in several photographs posing with the fugitive terrorist leader, Nnamdi Kanu.”