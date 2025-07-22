Security has been significantly heightened in and around the National Assembly Complex in Abuja amid reports that suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan plans to resume plenary today....

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were visibly stationed at key entry points, including the main gate, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) gate, the annex gate, and the Villa gate leading into the complex.

The Nation observed that vehicles entering the premises were subjected to thorough searches, with security personnel demanding proper identification from all occupants.

Individuals unable to present valid ID cards were turned back and denied access to the premises.

The increased security presence comes amid uncertainty surrounding Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, as tensions rise over her bid to reclaim her seat in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Further developments are expected as the day progresses.