The 40th meeting of the national caucus of the People’s Democratic Party is currently ongoing at the National Secretariat of the party as the fate of Uche Secondus still hangs in the balance after he got a fresh court order reinstating him as National chairman of the party.

At the meeting, the acting National Chairman Elder Yemi Akinwonmi announced that he was served with a court order, but did not disclose the content of the letter, but he said the meeting will discuss issues raised in court document.

The chairman of the PDP governor’s forum Aminu Tambuwal told other caucus members that the the governors are working together for the benefit of the party and the country, he insists the challenges within the PDP are surmountable.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is also attending this crucial meeting alongside former Senate Presidents David Mark and Bukola Saraki, state governors, former governors and lawmakers.

Atiku Abubakar assured that deliberations at the caucus meeting will be guided by maturity and intelligence and is hopeful that the PDP will emerge stronger.