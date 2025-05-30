The Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, has organised a targeted stakeholder engagement with a few Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) and a non-profit organisation called Spaces for Change as part of Nigeria’s strategic preparations for the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Mutual Evaluation onsite visit.

The interactive session held on Thursday at the EFCC Conference Hall, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos and focused on the role of the various sub-sectors in strengthening the compliance with the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and ensuring sector readiness for the FATF evaluation.

In his remarks, DCE Harry Eri, Director of SCUML and Deputy Commander of the EFCC, stressed the crucial gatekeeping roles of various professional groups, as well as the need for coordinated awareness efforts to close compliance gaps.

He also highlighted the importance of sanctions as a necessary and dissuasive tool to reinforce compliance and demonstrate effectiveness in Nigeria’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to working with SCUML to promote transparency, enhance awareness, and support Nigeria’s goal of exiting the FATF grey list.

In attendance were representatives from the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria , CITN, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIEVS, Lagos and Ogun State chapters; Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, ICAN, the Association of Corporate Trustees, and an NGO- Spaces for Change.