Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal Al Saud, known across the Arab world as the “Sleeping Prince,” has died at the age of 36 after spending two decades in a coma...

. His passing was confirmed by the Saudi royal family in a statement.

Born in April 1990, Prince Al-Waleed was the son of Prince Khalid bin Talal and the nephew of Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2005 after a car crash in London, just weeks after enrolling at a military academy.

The injuries left the young prince in a persistent vegetative state, and despite a bleak prognosis from medical experts, his family refused to remove him from life support.

For 20 years, Prince Al-Waleed remained under round-the-clock care at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

His father frequently shared updates on his condition, including video clips that showed slight movements, which were seen by some as signs of awareness.

These moments sparked hope among many Saudis who followed his story as a symbol of unwavering faith and endurance.

In a statement posted on social media, Prince Khalid said:

“With hearts that believe in God’s decree and are content with His will, we mourn our beloved son, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal Al Saud. May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in Paradise.”

Funeral prayers will be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, with members of the royal family, government officials, and citizens expected to attend.

Prince Al-Waleed’s condition had drawn attention both inside and outside the Kingdom.

His father’s insistence on preserving life, despite the odds, became a focal point in discussions about end-of-life care in the Muslim world.

Throughout the years, the prince was occasionally seen in clips responding with finger twitches or blinking — gestures that were widely shared and debated online.

Some viewed them as miraculous, while medical experts remained cautious, citing the complex nature of comas and limited scientific evidence of consciousness.

Despite the prolonged silence surrounding his condition, Prince Al-Waleed’s story resonated deeply with the Saudi public and beyond.

“His life though still and silent taught lessons of resilience, hope, and the enduring strength of family bonds,” said a Riyadh-based royal affairs analyst.

The case of Prince Al-Waleed has drawn comparisons to other long-term coma patients, including American Terri Schiavo and Frenchman Vincent Lambert, both of whose conditions sparked global ethical debates.

However, in Saudi Arabia where religious and cultural values strongly influence healthcare decisions the prince’s family was widely supported for their stance.