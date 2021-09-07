Breaking News

Saudi Arabia has been kind to us, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday played host to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs at State House, Abuja, declaring that the oil rich kingdom has been quite kind to Nigeria.

Receiving Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, the President said with Nigeria’s large population and infrastructural deficit, the country needed all the revenue she could get from oil, a mainstay of the economy, “and Saudi Arabia has been very kind to us, making sacrifice by reducing production to accommodate us a number of times.”

President Buhari noted that the relationship between the two countries is very strong, “and dates back in time, both at the personal and national levels.”

“It is long and steadfast,” the President added.

Prince Al-Saud brought greetings from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, saying the Kingdom appreciates the relationship with Nigeria, “which dates back 61 years, and we want to strengthen it even further.”

The two countries, he said, have good prospects both economically and politically, not just among the leaders, but also the people.

“There’s still a lot we can do together,” the Prince submitted.

 

