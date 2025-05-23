Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Reconciliation and strategic Committee, Bukola Saraki has announced the party would establish the foundation of a greater New PDP in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

The former President of the Senate made the assertion in Enugu, as the first state to visit in line with the committee mandate to reconcile aggrieved members back to the party.

The Three-man committee that includes former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson and Former Governor of Gombe State Ibrahim Dankwambo acknowledged the importance of PDP to the people of the South East, expresses the party’s determination to regain its lost states in the region.

It would be recalled that the South East Stakeholders of PDP, issued a communique through the Zonal Executive Committee Council of the party fortnight ago, threatening possible mass action, if their PDP National Secretary Nomination from the zone is turned down for the third time.

An action that has generated reactions, hence the decision by this committee to commence their reconsideration exercise from Enugu, South East Capital.