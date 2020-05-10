The Lagos State Government says it will not hesitate to re-impose total lockdown in the state if residents continue to violate guidelines on the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Saturday while giving an update on the management of COVID-19 and review of the lockdown in the state.

“We are at a critical point in the management of the #COVID19 pandemic in our state and every resident needs to #TakeResponsibility for their health and wellbeing.

“As citizens, we have a great burden upon us, to behave responsibly. These times demand a lot from us, in terms of actions and behaviours that may not be comfortable. It is difficult to adjust to the changes, but adjust, we must.

“As a government elected to uphold the security of its citizens, which includes health security, we will not hesitate to review the terms of #EasingTheLockdown if we do not see an improvement in the adherence to our public health guidelines over the next couple of days.

“Despite massive advocacy, it is disappointing to see the crowd at banks & markets across the state flouting the guidelines.

“We will be forced to take the painful decision of bringing the state under lockdown if it remains clear that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.

“In the weeks ahead, there will be a change in our isolation strategy as we transition towards decentralization.

“We will be introducing community management of cases by accrediting primary healthcare facilities for the management of mild-to-moderate cases of #COVID19 patients.

“Low compliance with the guidelines by operators of commercial buses and the flouting of the directive by commercial motorcycles will not be tolerated and the security agencies have been directed to confiscate any motorcycle seen flouting the rules.

“Getting rid of #COVID19 in our state must be a collective responsibility. It is not something government can do alone. We must all do our part.

“The wearing of a face mask in public is not a suggestion. It is a necessity and mandatory.

“We remain committed towards strengthening our capacity in combating the pandemic and I want to thank our frontline medical and emergency workers for their amazing sacrifice.

“We will beat this, But everyone must do their part., Stay safe and #TakeResponsibility”.