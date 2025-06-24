The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwoolu has hosted candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to a multi sectoral engagement ahead of next month’s Local Government elections.

At the engagement held at the State House in Marina Governor Sanwoolu gave the candidates the charge to go into the field to win Lagosians over in the elections.

The Governor presented the candidates to the various ethnic and trade associations of the state with the admonition on what residents of Lagos expect of them.

Elections into the 20 Local Government and 37 Council Development Areas as well as the 376 Wards will hold on the 12th of July.